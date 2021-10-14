Southern Utah town receives $90K for water infrastructure upgrade

WASHINGTON DC (ABC4)- A rural town in southern Utah is set to receive federal funding to upgrade its water infrastructure.

New Harmony, in Washington County, will receive a $50,000 loan and a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make emergency improvements to their water system.

The Utah Project is part of $272 million to improve rural water infrastructure for 270,000 people living in rural communities across the country.

The total area of New Harmony is 0.61 square miles. Estimates from 2019 place the town’s population at 234 people.

The North Valley Ranches area of New Harmony includes five rural subdivisions in the northeast. The one well serving the area shows a significant decrease in capacity and flow, according to the USDA, dipping as low as five gallons per minute in summer months.

In addition, the storage tanks need refurbishing.

The funding will complete installation of a new primary well and refurbish the lower storage tank extending its useful life and halt deterioration. The USDA said these improvements will ensure the residents will have a reliable water source, even as drought conditions persist.

In addition to New Harmony, the USDA is financing 114 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The investments aim to help improve rural infrastructure for 270,000 people and businesses in other parts of the United States.

The program also provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and stormwater drainage. The program serves people and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.