Southern Utah town among top-searched Airbnb destinations

ORDERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you ever been to Orderville, Utah? It’s a top destination for Airbnb’s top search destinations, according to the last report.

Airbnb, an online marketplace for lodging primarily used for vacation rentals, reports guests are looking for ways to safely travel again as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift.

During the pandemic, Airbnb says new hosts have earned $1 billion.

When it comes to the most-searched destinations via Airbnb, warm-weather locales, small beach towns, and those near state and national parks top out the list.

Among the top 10 destinations, Airbnb says Orderville, Utah is the sixth-most searched. The western Kane County town has a population of fewer than 580 people, according to the 2010 census.

Orderville is situated between numerous outdoor destinations, including Zion National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Dixie National Forest.

According to the town’s website, Orderville was established in 1875 under the direction of President Brigham Young and was founded and operated under the United Order, a voluntary form of communalism defined by Joseph Smith, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While this system allowed the community to flourish, it ultimately ended around 1885.

Airbnb shared a pair of photos, which you can see below, of available rental properties in Orderville:

“The Farm House Container” at East Zion | Photo courtesy Airbnb

The Escape Tiny Home #5 | Photo courtesy Airbnb

Here’s Airbnb’s top 10 destinations:

Southern Maine Cape May, New Jersey Round Top, Texas Lake Powell, Arizona Cape San Blas, Florida Orderville, Utah Mammoth Cave, Kentucky Kitty Hawk, North Carolina Lake of Ozarks, Missouri Whitefish, Montana

Airbnb reports a recent survey revealed 84% of respondents were open to exploring unique and remote lodgings for a future trip. Cabins, barns, and treehouses ranked at the top of the list.