Southern Utah pet owners warned about suspicious food being left out

IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – Officials in southern Utah are calling on the community to be aware of suspicious food being left out in the area.

Santa Clara-Ivins Animal Control is warning dog owners to “be vigilant” in the Kayenta area after suspicious activities were reported in the area.

“It is unknown the intentions of why these areas are being baited or large amounts of humanfood is being left,” authorities say. “At this time, we are unaware if the food being left has been tampered with as far as poison, glass, etc.”

Until they have concluded their investigation, Santa Clara-Ivins Animal Control is asking dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash when on trails, until the investigation has been concluded. Cat owners that have indoor/outdoor cats to be kept inside at this time.

The area will be patrolled frequently, authorities say. If you see any signs of dumping of human food, deceased domestic animals, or deceased wildlife while hiking, contact Santa Clara-Ivins Animal Control at 435-628-1049.

