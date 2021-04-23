Southern Utah man arrested after admitting to entering Capitol on Jan. 6

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another Utahn has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents show an arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Willard Peart of Toquerville. He is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to authorities, the Salt Lake City Division of the FBI was notified that Peart has entered the Capitol building on January 6 and wanted to meet with agents to discuss his actions.

Two weeks after the Capitol breach, Peart and his attorney met with the FBI.

Peart reportedly told investigators that “he traveled to Washington D.C. from Utah to attend the Trump rally.” After the rally, he says he walked to the Capitol building but claimed he did not intend to go inside it.

Once he saw others entering the building, he decided to enter. Peart tells investigators that he did not participate in the destruction of the Capitol building, which was confirmed by video footage.

Court documents say that Peart did not assault any member of law enforcement while inside or outside the Capitol building. He did admit to walking around the first floor of the building as well as chanting with other rioters and calling out politicians.

After Peart provided details about his time in and out of the building, agents used surveillance footage from inside the Capitol to track Peart’s movements. He was seen walking around, chanting, and eventually being escorted out of the building after briefly speaking with Capitol officers.

Peart was reportedly taken into custody this week.

Peart is one of a handful of Utah residents that have been arrested for their alleged involvement in storming the U.S. Capitol.

Brady Knowlton of St. George was charged in early April after he was seen inside the Senate chambers wearing a tactical vest and a black ski hat. Former police officer Michael Hardin of Kaysville was taken into custody on multiple federal charges. Activist John Sullivan, who posted footage of the riot on social media and shared it with national outlets, was taken into custody days after the breach.