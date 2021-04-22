Southern Utah gets a new crime lab

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox will hold a ribbon-cutting for a new Southern Utah crime lab.

Officials say for the last few years, the Department of Public Safety has been working with the legislature to expand crime lab services to Southern Utah.

The National Institute of Science defines a crime lab as a place where scientists analyze evidence collected from ​crime scenes, suspects, and victims. They may analyze anything from DNA or fingerprints to human remains or suspicious substances.

Officials say the new lab will alleviate the burden and constraint of the main crime lab located in Taylorsville.

It will also help provide roughly 10 new jobs in rural Utah, according to officials.

Some of those jobs will include roles for forensic scientists, who will be processing evidence out of the lab that will now be able to serve law enforcement for the southern half of Utah.

The event will be held on Monday, April 26 from 11:15 a.m. through 12:15 p.m. at 181 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City.