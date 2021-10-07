Southern Utah educator, soccer coach passes away

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – A southern Utah community is mourning the loss of an educator, soccer coach, and father.

According to a GoFundMe, Andrew Burt passed away on October 2, leaving behind his wife, Jennifer, and their four kids. Burt had spent 11 years working as a principal at Gateway Preparatory Academy in Enoch and is currently listed as a director for the charter school. He also coached soccer in Cedar City for 14 years, from rec teams to high school to Southern Utah University.

“He was an inspiring coach who brought out the best in every player both on and off the field,” the GoFundMe reads.

Jennifer tells Cedar City News that her husband was fully vaccinated but had recently contracted COVID-19 and suffered complications with his heart. For more on Burt’s impact on the community, click here.

The GoFundMe has been set up by the school board to “help alleviate this sudden financial burden and support his wife and four children–still stunned to have lost the magic he brought into their family and home.”