Southern Utah to celebrate new crime lab

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – Officials will be celebrating Southern Utah’s new crime lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Monday.

On April 26, through the support of the Utah Legislature, the Utah Department of Public Safety will be opening a southern branch of the State Crime Lab in Cedar City.

According to DPS, not only will the new crime lab provide employment opportunities in rural Utah but it will also expand and enhance the forensic services statewide.

“The Governor, DPS Commissioner, members of the state legislature, and representatives from local law enforcement will be on hand to commemorate the lab opening with a unique ribbon-cutting ceremony,” shares the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is anticipated to take place at 181 DL Sargent Drive in Cedar City and kick off at 11:15 a.m.