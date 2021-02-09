South Weber Elementary School adopts calm areas to support students’ emotional health

“The Crow’s Nest” at South Weber Elementary school is a calm area where students can go to decompress.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — South Weber Elementary School set up calm areas throughout the school to provide emotional support to students, according to a video on social media.

Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic

These are quiet, calming, and friendly areas throughout the school, where students can go to decompress.

A teacher came up with the idea after a student in her class needed to go to the main office “because some of his choices weren’t the best” the video states.

When the teacher came to get him later, she found the student at a comfortable but cluttered desk and says she felt “like he was in with all the junk,” according to the video.

Good Things Utah: Family mental health night, the COVID impact

“While we had been well meaning in finding him a quiet place, we had sent the wrong message,” she says. “The space was not inviting or calming.”

Working with administrators and the Behavioral Committee, the teacher helped choose furniture and accessories to create a space that was “safe, calming, and friendly,” the video says.

The main calm area is called “the crow’s nest” because it “helps students to see clearly.”

Similar areas throughout the school are located in individual classrooms, the counselor and psychologist offices, and the main offices, the video adds.