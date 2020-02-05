South Salt Lake woman arrested within minutes after bank robbery

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A female suspect was arrested 17 minutes after she robbed a bank Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at 2:18 p.m. at the Zions Bank located at 700 East 3900 South when Nannette Louise Perkins, 43, of South Salt Lake, walked into the bank wearing a blonde wig and surgical mask, according to police.

Police said Perkins handed a note to the teller that said she was armed and demanded cash. Police said the bank employee followed Perkins’ instructions and the woman walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The blank employee called 911 shortly after and reported the robbery.

Within minutes after the report, police said officers swarmed the area and spotted a woman fitting the description of the robbery suspect standing in front of the Arctic Circle restaurant across the street from the bank.

Police said Perkins was arrested and taken into custody at 2:35 p.m. They recovered a blonde wig, surgical mask and stolen cash in the suspect’s bag but no weapon was found.

Perkins was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of with aggravated robbery.

