South Salt Lake school placed on precautionary lockdown as police search for suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A South Salt Lake school is under a precautionary lockdown while police responded to an incident.

Authorities tell ABC4 that shots were reportedly fired near 2700 South 300 East shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

South Salt Lake Police are now looking to locate a possible armed suspect and have set up a containment in the area.

Officials have placed Granite Park Junior High on a shelter in place as a precautionary measure to keep the potential suspect from running into the school.

According to the school’s Facebook page, “there is no direct threat to students, and the protocol is strictly precautionary to ensure student safety.”

“School is proceeding as normal inside the building. During this protocol, all exterior doors are locked and visitors will not be allowed on campus until the protocol is lifted by police.”

Few details are available at this time. ABC4 will continue to provide updates on air and online as they become available.