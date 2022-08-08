SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch.

Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital doorbell camera.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

The suspect is seen quickly walking up the front porch steps, grabbing the delivered package and running across the front yard before hopping over a fence and disappearing.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue cap, light blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call the police at (801) 840-4000.