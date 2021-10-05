South Salt Lake Police searching for man last seen in August

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are asking for the community’s help to locate a South Salt Lake man who has not been seen since August.

South Salt Lake Police say 35-year-old Dominic Michael Lujan has been missing since August 27, 2021.

Dominic is known to use drugs and frequent the parks where homeless individuals and drug users gather in Salt Lake City – Liberty, Pioneer, and Fairmont, according to South Salt Lake Police.

Lujan has several outstanding domestic violence-related warrants as of September 7, police add.

South Salt Lake Police are looking to locate Dominic. If you have any information about Dominic or his possible location, you are asked to contact Detective Hill at 801-412-3655 or nhill@sslc.com.