South Salt Lake Police searching for 12-year-old last seen Monday night

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy for a second time this month.

Police say Kaydyn Byron-Curtis Christensen left the Juvenile Receiving Center at 177 West Price Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. He allegedly left with two other boys.

Kaydyn was last seen walking east on Vanwinkle Boulevard from the UTA Trax station at Fashion Place.

He is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, and is about 5’1.” It is unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.

If you have seen Kaydyn or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact South Salt Lake Police Detective Street at 801-412-3645 or Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

West Valley City Police recently located Kaydyn in mid-October after he had been missing for about six days.