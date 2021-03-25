South Salt Lake Police search for missing endangered juvenile runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.

Police say Kevin Iteriteka was last seen mid-morning on March 23 near 3440 South 200 East in South Salt Lake City.

While police say Kevin has a phone, he does not answer. The phone may be turned off or has no power to it.

Police say Kevin is 4’5″ and about 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

South Salt Lake Police say they “have exhausted resources to locate Kevin on several prior occasion to include tonight.”

Police say Kevin “is smart but vulnerable due to his age.”

If you locate him or have information about Kevin’s location, police ask that you call 801-840-4000.