South Salt Lake Police looking for suspect in aggravated robbery of a 7-Eleven

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Salt Lake are looking for a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

According to South Salt Lake Police spokesperson Gary Keller, a man walked into the 7-Eleven located at 420 East 2700 South around 4:36 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a handgun while demanding cash and cigarettes.

The store employee complied with the gunman’s demands and handed over an undisclosed amount cash and cigarettes.

The suspect left the store and got into a stolen 1992 White Toyota Camry, UT Plate F142ST.

Police are asking for anyone who has any information about this incident, or knows the whereabouts of the suspect or the vehicle, to contact the South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. And police are asking the public to not attempt to confront or contact this individual and to call police immediately.

