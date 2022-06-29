SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The South Salt Lake Police Dept. is attempting to locate a missing person.

Authorities say 50-year-old Aaron Craig Anderson had been making suicidal comments to family members leading up to June 19, the day he went missing.

Anderson reportedly suffers from mental illness, and has been known to use methamphetamine in the past.

According to police, he has told family members that he is armed with a handgun, so caution should be used if found.

Anderson will reportedly be driving a 2001 green Subaru Legacy Outback with Utah license plate U215SY.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake PD)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake PD)

Police say that if Anderson is found, please check his welfare and contact the South Salt Lake Police Dept. with the disposition of his welfare check.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Hill at (801) 412-3655 or email nhill@sslc.gov.