South Salt Lake police looking for missing 81-year-old man with dementia

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake police are looking for a missing elderly man with dementia.

Police say Oscar DeLeon, 82, walked away from the 820 Apartments located at (829 West Creed Bend Dr. (3900 South) around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police says Oscar was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, black jacket, gray pants, a beanie and water shoes (black with red sides).

Police are concerned about Oscar’s welfare due to inclement winter weather conditions and his health issues.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Oscar DeLeon please contact South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000. 

