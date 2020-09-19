South Salt Lake Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Salt Lake need the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

In a post on the South Salt Lake Police Facebook, Kaydyn Christensen was last seen just before noon on Saturday wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Kayden is 4 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police said they consider Kayden endangered because of his age and in the states custody.

If you know of Kayden’s whereabouts or see him, you are asked to call 801-840-4000.