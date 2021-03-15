South Salt Lake Police closer to solving Saturday’s homicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (ABC4) — Thanks to a tip from the community, the South Salt City Police Department served a search warrant Monday evening for a suspect in Saturday’s homicide

A tactical operations team showed up around 5:05 p.m. along with Salt Lake PD and South Salt Lake PD.

Danielle Croyle, public information officer for SSLPD, said the potential person of interest was not located.

Police are now using other leads to find a suspect Monday night and into the coming days if need be.

As we previously reported, 26-year-old Mostafa Hosseini was identified as the victim in Saturday’s homicide.