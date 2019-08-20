South Salt Lake man arrested in brutal attack on woman

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 32-year-old man was arrested after neighbors called police to report a man was assaulting a woman in front of their complex.

According to arresting documents, police responded at 3 a.m. on Sunday at the complex located at 2860 South 200 East.

When police arrived Kenneth Clinch answered the door and appeared to officers to be “out of breath”, arresting documents state. Clinch went outside to speak to one officer while another officer went inside to talk to the victim.

The woman told police Kenneth had been drinking throughout the night and Clinch had been in a verbal argument with his downstairs neighbor and she got in-between them.

When the victim and Clinch returned to the apartment they started arguing and the woman went and sat in the bathtub to separate herself from Clinch but he followed her into the bathroom, where he strangled her separate three times, documents state.

The victim said Clinch finally let go after she told him she could not breathe. He then followed her into the kitchen where he cornered her, according to documents.

The victim said she slapped him and grabbed a kitchen knife in order to get him away from her and to protect herself.

Clinch then pushed the woman’s arms away and put his arms around her throat and strangled her, telling her multiple times he was going to kill her. The woman said she could not see and everything went black, documents state.

When Clinch finally let go, it took the woman a few minutes to get her vision back. When she could see again, she noticed he was holding a box cutter and he told her that she was going to die, according to documents.

When Clinch put the box cutter down and walked into the living room, the woman ran out and onto the street. Clinch followed her but caught up to her just as police were arriving.

During an interview with police, Clinch denied any physical altercation had taken place and that the woman’s injuries occurred during a “sexual encounter”.

The victim shared pictures with ABC4 of her neck after the alleged attack:

Clinch was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and while in the parking lot, officers said Clinch continued to pull away from them, to the point where multiple officers had to intervene until jail staff arrived. His mugshot shows the result of the altercation with officers.

He also attempted to head-butt the officer attempting to take his photo so he was placed in restraints, documents state.

Clinch has a long felony criminal history including a similar incident with another woman in 2014 when he attacked the mother of his children while she was outside.

Documents state he pushed the woman through the front door of their home at which time the door hit a child playing on the inside with five other children.

The mother of that child went inside the home and saw grab his girlfriend by the throat and strangled her to the point she began to lose consciousness. The mother attacked Clinch so he would release her neck, documents state.

The mother told police she saw Clinch hit his girlfriend in the head and slam her to the floor. She said he then turned to her and told her he would kill her and her family if she called police. As the mother’s 15-year-old daughter got up to run outside, Clinch hit her in the chest, documents state.

Clinch then started strangling his girlfriend again until the mother pulled him off of her. Clinch then turned to the woman and began to hit her in the neck and head, charging documents state.

Another woman, a neighbor, said she saw the assault and when she yelled at Clinch, he turned and hit her in the face, according to documents.

A male neighbor who arrived to help was also hit in the head by Clinch, documents state.

Clinch has two active protective orders against both of his victims.

Documents state officers believe Clinch “constitutes a substantial danger to any other person and the victim.” His bail has been set at $100,000.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

