South Salt Lake Man arrested for allegedly firing gun in backyard after using heroin

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man who admitted to using heroin earlier in the day to police was arrested after firing his gun in the backyard of his home late on Thursday.

Jason Larson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail at around 3 a.m. on five charges, including discharge of firearms, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.

According to the police report, officers were called to Larson’s address around 11 p.m. on Thursday after receiving calls of a man dancing around and shooting a handgun in his backyard. At the scene, officers found ammo casings in the yard before returning to the front of the house to call out for the suspect. After some time, Larson emerged and was put in handcuffs.

The probable cause statement indicates that a search of the 36-year-old’s residence produced more ammunition and a handgun in plain view, as well as drug paraphernalia. Larson admitted to police that he had done drugs, including heroin, earlier in the day and routinely fires his weapon inside the home for practice.

The report continues to state that the person who alerted authorities showed the officers a video of Larsen emptying a garbage can of ammo and dancing around it. The citizen and another witness told police they had seen Larsen allegedly shooting his handgun into his garbage can.

In addition to heroin, officers say they discovered an undisclosed distributing amount of methamphetamine, along with scales and baggies, in his home and vehicle.