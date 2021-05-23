South Salt Lake homicide: 2 found dead in home

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating the scene of a homicide out of South Salt Lake.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, on May 22, two adults were found deceased inside a home near 2889 South Eugene Lane around 11:00 p.m.

Police tell ABC4 the discovery came as officers conducted a welfare check after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.

As officers arrived on scene, they eventually entered the home and found two adults deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, both victims were in their 30s.

Sgt. Oehler with SSLPD says the investigation is still in its early stages and ongoing. Names of the deceased are also being withheld pending next of kin notification.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.