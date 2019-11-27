South Salt Lake groups join forces for Thanksgiving service project

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – Youth from the South Salt Lake Police Athletic League joined forces with the South Salt Lake police and Salt Lake Culinary Education to prepare raw ingredient thanksgiving dinner kits for families in need.

Families can be nominated through schools while some residents may have a neighbor who needs a little assistance.

The groups gather Tuesday to put together the raw ingredient kits for families so that they will get to prepare the meals themselves on Thanksgiving Day.

The group also prepared a ready-made dinner for a handful of other local families.

