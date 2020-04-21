South Salt Lake Fire Department offers $5,000 reward for information on apartment fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) -The South Salt Lake Fire Department and the South Salt Lake Police Department are offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for starting the fire at the Shenandoah Apartment complex.

Related: Fire evacuates apartment complex, two injured

The fire occurred on Thursday, April 16th at 3:07 a.m. at the South Salt Lake Shenandoah apartments located at 380 East 3360 South.

Fire crews say 36 units were evacuated due to the fire and two juveniles were taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called in to help those who are displaced.

Officials say it’s estimated that the fire caused more than $1 million in damages. This investigation is

being conducted jointly by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division, the South Salt Lake Fire Department, and the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police

Department (801)840-4000, the South Salt Lake Fire Department (801)483-6043, or the ATF

Hotline 1-888-ATF-FIRE / 1-888-283-3473.



What others are clicking on: