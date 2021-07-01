South Salt Lake DMV employees contract COVID-19, worsen staffing shortage

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah Division of Motor Vehicles office is facing staffing shortages after multiple employees contracted COVID-19.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced the shortage at the South Salt Lake office Thursday, saying three employees contracted the virus. Contact tracing is now underway.

Additionally, the DMV says six positions remain open at the South Salt Lake office.

Officials cite the federal unemployment benefits – which have since ended – as an obstacle to hiring entry level employees.

“The office will remain open as the DMV follows the protocols set out by the Salt Lake County Health Department,” says Monte Roberts, DMV director.

Drive-through windows are in operation, but can only accommodate customers needing renewals and placards. All other services need to be handled in the building. Customers with appointments will be prioritized.

To make an appointment for your local DMV, or to go the On-The-Spot stations across Utah.