South Salt Lake crash sends two to the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A crash involving two cars in South Salt Lake has sent two people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 700 East 3300 South, injuring both drivers.

The drivers were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Northbound 700 East at 3300 South is currently closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

