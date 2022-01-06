South Salt Lake crash sends two to the hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A crash involving two cars in South Salt Lake has sent two people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 700 East 3300 South, injuring both drivers.

The drivers were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Northbound 700 East at 3300 South is currently closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

ABC4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories