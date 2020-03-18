South Salt Lake mayor declares state of emergency in light of coronavirus outbreak, earthquake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood, in consultation with the City Council, declared a local disaster Wednesday afternoon to better respond to the city’s needs due to the coronavirus outbreak and the March 18 earthquake that impacted northern Utah.

Utah State Code defines a “local emergency” as “condition in any municipality or county of the state which requires that emergency assistance be provided by the affected municipality or county or other political subdivision to save lives and protect property within its jurisdiction in response to a disaster, or to avoid or reduce the threat of a disaster.” “It is the role of the City to keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Mayor Wood. “This action will allow us to waive some procedural and purchasing requirements that give us the ability to acquire supplies and make decisions that protect our community.”

The city says it has already taken measures to ensure that essential city services – such as police and fire, water and sewer, and garbage collection – are maintained and provided during the coronavirus quarantine.

The city also added that they are taking measures by postponing all public meetings, events and programming, and closing City buildings and public facilities to protect residents, businesses and employees.

City officials are looking at new options for connecting residents to services to ensure that vulnerable populations have access to regular meals, prescriptions, and other daily essentials.

Residents are encouraged to check the city’s website or call the mayor’s office for more information.

“We will share information as we receive it,” said Mayor Wood, “and we encourage you to check in on neighbors, family, and friends who may need extra help during this time.”

