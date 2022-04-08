SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been hospitalized after an auto-ped crash on Thursday night.

South Salt Lake officials say the suspect who hit the individual fled the scene and is still at large.

Authorities say the incident happened near 3300 South 300 West. The victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released at this time.

Authorities say the suspect was seen driving away in a light-colored (either silver or white) GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck. There may be damage to the driver-side mirror.

Nearby TRAX operations were affected, with both Blue and Red lines from the Millcreek station pausing operation around 8:57 p.m. A bus bridge was activated between the Millcreek and Meadowbrook Stations.

Nearby roads were also closed due to the incident, but have since reopened at this time.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.