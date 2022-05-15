SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Animal Services (SSLAS) is looking to raise funds for a surgery after a puppy was thrown out of a car.

SSLAS states that the puppy has two broken back legs, two rib fractures, as well as lung bruising.

The organization says in a Facebook post, “We are in need of a little help. She will need to have surgery on both back legs.”

The puppy’s name is Malin, and SSLAS says that the name means “warrior,” or “strong, little warrior,” to be specific.

The puppy is reportedly only two months old.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Animal Services)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Animal Services)

SSLAS says, “We would love to help her heal and then find her the best home where all she will know is love.”

They rightly say that the puppy has had “a lot of trauma” in a short time, and that she deserves a chance and love.

The animal services center opens at 9 a.m., and they are hoping to raise some funds for the puppy’s surgery, which she needs.

“Let’s show this baby some love that she deserves,” the post states.

SSLAS is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 2274 S 600 W South Salt Lake, Utah 84115.

You can reach them at (801) 483-6024.

Additionally, you may click here to view SSLAS’ Amazon Wishlist.