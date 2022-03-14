SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Detectives are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect out of South Salt Lake who robbed a Boost Mobile store.

Police say the suspect robbed a Metro by TMobile store on Monday around 11:05 a.m. in the area of 87 West 3300 South.

COURTESY: SSLPD

The suspect threatened an employee with a handgun while demanding cash from the store, a press release states.

The man produced a black handgun from his waistband during the incident and wore a glove on his left hand during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the height of 5’9 and 6’1 inches tall with a thin build. He was observed wearing a light blue and white winter beanie cap with the word GOAL or GOALS written in the back of the hat in green. The top of the beanie hat is green.

Police say the man also matches the description of a suspect in a similar case out of Salt Lake City where a man robbed a Boost Mobile store at 2075 S 700 E. The suspect was also wearing a dark glove on his left hand only.

Below is a picture of the suspect from that case.

Courtesy: SSLPD

If you have any information on the robbery please contact detective Hill at nhill@sslc.gov or call 801-412-3655.