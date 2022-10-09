SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Local agencies responded to a single-family structure fire in South Ogden Saturday morning, according to South Ogden City officials.

Officials say all family members made it out of the home quickly and safely, however the family’s dog was lost in the fire.

There is reportedly “extensive damage” to the home, and the fire is under routine investigation at this time.

(Courtesy of South Ogden City)

The South Ogden Fire Department, South Ogden Police Department, Weber Fire District, Washington Terrace Fire Department, Ogden City Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department and Roy City Fire & Rescue all responded to the incident.

South Ogden City officials are giving a special ‘thank you’ to American Red Cross of Utah and Washington Heights Church for helping the displaced family.

Officials are reminding the public, “Always have a fire escape plan for everyone living in your home. It could help save your life.”

No further information is currently available.