South Ogden man arrested for sex abuse of 4-year-old sentenced to prison

Weber Co Jail

UPDATE: Jayden Becker Nelson was sentenced after he accepted a plea deal on two different sex crimes against minors.

Nelson received a one-15 year sentence at the Utah State Prison for sex abuse of a child in a case that involved a teenage female victim.

In the case that involved the 4-year-old girl, Nelson was sentenced to 15 years to life for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

In return for his guilty plea, two felony counts of sex abuse of a child, two felony counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child and one felony count of sodomy of a child were dropped.

His sentences are to run concurrently (at the same time) and he was given credit for the 60 days he has already served.

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A South Ogden man has been arrested for sex abuse of a 4-year-old after the little girl told her parents he had done sexually explicit things to her.

According to arresting documents, 21-year-old Jayden Becker Nelson was arrested on Monday and booked into the Weber County Jail.

Police said they responded to a report of a sexual abuse to the child's home and were told by the child's parents that Nelson was at their home for dinner on Sunday.

After Nelson left, their 4 year old daughter told them Nelson had inappropriately touched her with his fingers and his tongue while helping her change into her pajamas.

Nelson was asked to return to the child's parents home where he was interviewed by police. Nelson admitted to the sexual abuse on Sunday as well as told officers he had sexually abused the same child a year earlier.

Nelson is facing two counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child involving penetration and two first-degree felony counts of sodomy.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect is occurring, call the Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline 855-323-3237.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the toll-free Statewide 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis and Information Hotline at 1-888-421-1100. Click here for a list of Rape Crisis Resources in Utah.



