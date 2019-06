LOGAN (ABC4 News) – A family in south Logan is piecing things together after their home went up in flames Thursday afternoon.

A fire was reported at the home in the Country Manor subdivision just after 3 p.m.

A neighbor noticed the flames and called 911. That neighbor then tried to contact the people who lived in the home.

They made it out OK, and there are no reported injuries. Firefighters spent most of the evening putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.