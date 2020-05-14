Standoff suspect taken into custody in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department has lifted the shelter-in-place order issued after suspicious activity near the Jordan Gateway Walmart and Sam’s Club Thursday morning.

One witness said that someone came inside the Walmart, showed their gun and left.





Officials tell ABC4 News police responded to reports soon after of an armed man in the backyard of a home near 110th south and 5th west. Police say the situations are related and had the suspect cornered in a back yard of the residence in a stand-off.







Courtesy: ABC4 Viewer

A witness told ABC4 News the suspect had a handgun. The witness said the stand-off started around 8 a.m. was resolved around noon.

