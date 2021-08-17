South Jordan shooting suspect had been drinking before incident, police say

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man is in custody on multiple charges, including attempted homicide, after an early morning house party shooting in South Jordan.

When South Jordan Police arrived to the incident around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, the scene was ‘chaotic.’ Witnesses reported unexpected guests had shown up to the party and a confrontation in the garage lead to the altercation.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital by a third party. Once there, he was taken by Life Flight to another hospital. Police say he underwent surgery. As of Tuesday morning, authorities tell ABC4.com the man remains in stable condition.

South Jordan Police arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Jeremiah John Thompson on charges of attempted homicide, threat or use of a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, felony discharge of a firearm, and purchasing, possessing, or consuming measurable amounts of alcohol by a minor.

According to arrest documents, multiple witnesses identified Thompson as the suspect. One witness also shared a video of the shooting in which police say Thompson can be seen displaying a handgun and shooting the victim.

The victim was reportedly trying to stop an altercation between two females at the South Jordan party.

When asked about the incident, South Jordan Police say Thompson admitted to drinking alcohol before the incident and shooting the man. He told police he had done it in self-defense but authorities did not see the victim or anyone else attempt to assault anyone before the shooting.