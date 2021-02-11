South Jordan residents invited to comment on planned use of community development funds grant

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The city of South Jordan is giving residents and interested parties the chance to comment on the City’s use of Community Development Block Grant (CBDBG) funds at a virtual public hearing.

According to city officials, the hearing will be held via Zoom phone and video conferencing with no on March 2.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the City to develop an annual action plan that is open to public comment.

“This is the public’s chance to bring up needs in their neighborhoods that CDBG funds can help with,” says Katie Olson, South Jordan’s CDBG administrator. “The eligible uses of these funds are limited, but we hope residents will speak up about how they want to be helped.”

The City says they use these federal funds to support family and individual stability, self-reliance, and prosperity.

“The primary objective of the CDBG program is to provide decent housing, suitable living environments, and expanded economic opportunities for those with low and moderate incomes,” Olson said.

Common uses include supporting services for those experiencing domestic violence, homelessness, and food insecurity. The city added that funds are also used to support neighborhood improvements, including improved accessibility and infrastructure upgrades.

Instructions for joining the meeting electronically will be posted on the March 2 City Council agenda, which will be published by the end of the day on Feb. 24 at www.sjc.utah.gov/meeting-agenda-minutesarchive-center/.

Residents will also be able to review the Annual Action Plan online at sjc.utah.gov/CDBG or in-person at City Hall. Comments on the plan can be submitted anytime between Feb. 12 and March. 16, 2021.

The City says they will provide reasonable accommodations, including necessary interpretation, for all timely requests.

For all inquiries, including to make a comment or request accommodations, the public is asked to contact Katie Olson at kolson@sjc.utah.gov or 801-446-4357. The hearing impaired may call 7-1-1 to contact TDD Utah Relay.