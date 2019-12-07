Live Now
Watch Utah vs. Oregon in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship game on ABC4 Utah.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

South Jordan police seek bank robbery suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: South Jordan Police Department

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department is asking the public to help them find a suspect involved in a bank robbery Friday.

Police said at 3:49 p.m. they responded to reports of a robbery at the Cyprus Credit Union inside a Walmart at 11328 South Jordan Gateway.

A man reportedly entered the branch and gave the teller a note demanding money. Police said an undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspect who fled the area.

Even though the note alleged the suspect had a weapon, police said no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as a thin build white male, possibly in his 30s and about 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall.

The man is said to have been wearing a green beanie a dark-colored vest with a white button-up shirt underneath, dark-colored jeans and grey shoes.

The man fled on foot but police said he may have entered a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Instead of presents, Springfield boy wants supplies to give homeless for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instead of presents, Springfield boy wants supplies to give homeless for Christmas"

Southern Utah troopers find 40 lbs of meth, other drugs during stop on I-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Utah troopers find 40 lbs of meth, other drugs during stop on I-15"

ABC video shows UPS chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC video shows UPS chase"

Doctors use man’s toe to recreate sawed-off thumb

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctors use man’s toe to recreate sawed-off thumb"

Apparent Nazi salute photo leads to suspensions in West Virginia Division of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apparent Nazi salute photo leads to suspensions in West Virginia Division of Corrections"
More Video News

Don't Miss