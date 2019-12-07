South Jordan police seek bank robbery suspect

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department is asking the public to help them find a suspect involved in a bank robbery Friday.

Police said at 3:49 p.m. they responded to reports of a robbery at the Cyprus Credit Union inside a Walmart at 11328 South Jordan Gateway.

A man reportedly entered the branch and gave the teller a note demanding money. Police said an undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspect who fled the area.

Even though the note alleged the suspect had a weapon, police said no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as a thin build white male, possibly in his 30s and about 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall.

The man is said to have been wearing a green beanie a dark-colored vest with a white button-up shirt underneath, dark-colored jeans and grey shoes.

The man fled on foot but police said he may have entered a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

