SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.

(Courtesy of The South Jordan Police Department)

Authorities are trying to identify and locate the woman at this time and are asking the public for their help.

“We would like to talk to this person about their fraudulent activities but we don’t know who she is.,” says South Jordan Police.

If you have seen this woman or know details of her whereabouts, please contact the authorities at (801) 253-5203, extension #1382.