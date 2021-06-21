South Jordan Police searching for missing at risk woman

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing at risk woman.

South Jordan Police say 29-year-old Kelsie Wagner left her group home where she was being cared for Saturday around 6:30 p.m. She was last seen in the Daybreak community wearing a dark gray hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants, and black shoes.

Kelsie is described as 5’3″ and about 150 pounds with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Kelsie has type 2 diabetes and suffers from a medical issue that may lead to problems with her diabetes.

Kelsie is believed to be heading toward the Provo area.

If you have any information on where Kelsie may be, you are asked to contact South Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.