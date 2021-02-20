South Jordan officers search for suspect involved in Sky Park shooting, Friday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently on the search for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that took place out of Sky Park, Friday.

On February 19, South Jordan Police officers received a call from Jordan Valley hospital informing them that a 21-year-old male was just checked in with a gunshot to the foot around 11:30 p.m.

Upon further investigation, officers found out the gunshot was a result of a dispute over a cell phone purchase between the patient and the alleged suspect near 480 west and sky drive.

According to South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington, officers have managed to collect video

surveillance from cooperating neighbors to help further their investigation.

Officials say the suspect remains at large.

If you know any information in regards to this shooting, call the South Jordan Police dispatch at (801) 446-4357.

ABC4 will update as more develops.