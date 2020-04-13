South Jordan museum artifacts damaged after water main break

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — About 70 items in a non-exhibited collection were ruined when a water main below The Gale Center of History & Culture broke on March 27, causing about $3,600 worth of damages, according to a release from South Jordan City.

“An employee discovered the water coming into the basement on the evening of March 27, and the City took immediate action to mitigate the incoming water and damage as fast as possible,” said Spencer Kyle, the City’s administrative services director.

The damage occurred in the basement of the museum, so no current exhibits or offices were damaged. Of the 70 damaged items, ninety percent are likely to recover, while ten percent were acutely damaged and will require conservation measures.

“We are fortunate that the damage was minimal and that the Gale Center Museum will continue to thrive and preserve the history of our wonderful city,” said Maren Svare, museum curator.

South Jordan City officials have not yet determined the cause of the break.

