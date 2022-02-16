South Jordan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for producing and distributing child pornography

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 23-year-old man from South Jordan named Thomas Wallin was sentenced to serve 18 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty to the production and distribution of “child exploitation materials.” He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Wallin has admitted to sexually abusing a minor in 2019, and to producing and distributing a sexually explicit depiction of the abuse over the internet.

According to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in August of 2020, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received a request for assistance from Australian law enforcement about a person located in Utah who was distributing material to Australia.

A suspect in Australia had been found to be exchanging child exploitation materials with a Utahn believed to be Thomas Wallin of South Jordan. The investigation showed that the two used the Telegram platform to share sexually explicit videos of minors under the age of seven years old, including a video which depicted Wallin sexually abusing a three-year-old boy.

Authorities confirmed Wallin’s identity through a distinctive bracelet worn by Wallin in the video, which was later found in his home. Authorities also identified a mole on Wallin’s hand, which was also visible in the same video.

Wallin later admitted to recording himself sexually abusing a boy, and that he had used Telegram to get access to child pornography.

Police seized digital media containing over 20 sexually explicit images of minors under the age of twelve.

U.S. Attorney Andrea T. Martinez states:

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting minor victims from violent criminals who prey on their innocence. The troubling facts of this case should be a reminder for parents and guardians of young children to be extremely careful of who your children are left alone with. Thanks to the investigative work by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the defendant in this case will be in federal prison for almost two decades, and the victims in this case can begin healing from the trauma caused by these crimes.”

A special agent involved in the investigation points to the lengthy sentence as a reflection of the “repugnant nature of child exploitation crimes.” He continues to say that he hopes “that this sentence sends a message that our HSI agents will aggressively pursue anyone who attempts to prey on our nation’s most vulnerable population, our children.”