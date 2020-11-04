South Jordan hosts drive-thru job fair

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The South Jordan Chamber is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Saturday for individuals interested in finding a job.

The fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Jordan City Park.

Individuals interested in potential jobs can visit South Jordan City Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive information about hiring businesses without leaving their car. Officials ask you enter the park at 10770 South Redwood Road.

Anyone interested in finding a job can visit South Jordan City Park to receive a packet with information about local companies. As participants drive through the park, one of the Chamber volunteers will hand out a bag of information on the hiring companies.

