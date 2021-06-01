South Jordan home, full of explosive material, to be demolished

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Crews will begin to demolish a South Jordan ‘minefield’ home on Tuesday.

This comes nearly three months after the city sued the homeowner, Ryan McManigal, alleging the house needs to be demolished before it creates a dangerous situation due to the explosives within it.

McManigal, currently incarcerated in Salt Lake County, made numerous threats against business owners and law enforcement in July 2020. After learning McManigal was unlawfully in possession of a firearm, and in response to safety concerns, authorities met to execute a “very high-risk warrant” to search his home and truck.

Following a stand-off between law enforcement and McManigal, officers began searching his South Jordan home. Court documents say they “found gallons and gallons of suspicious liquids as well as what appeared to be bomb-making equipment.” Hundreds of residents were evacuated while officials worked to address the explosives found in the home. Two planned detonations were completed at home.

Officials found “scores of kilograms” of TATp, a liquid that, in the amount of just one gram, can cause serious injury to a person. While 15 grams of TATp – about the weight of a AA battery – can completely demolish a mailbox, officials say they found “an amount sufficient to entirely demolish the McManigal House and severely damage if not flatten most of his neighbor’s homes.”

Bomb technicians were able to remove most of the dangerous materials from McManigal’s home. When officials detonated the material in the basement, it reportedly caused load-bearing walls to bow and lifted the entire first floor of the home several inches off the foundation.

On June 1, demolition will begin, spanning several days, and will include the destruction and removal of the roof and walls, a quick burn of the basement and any material in it, and the complete removal of the foundation. Materials removed will be taken to a remote part of the landfill and buried.

“We appreciate our residents and their patience as we have worked through the process for taking this house down,” says South Jordan Public Information Officer Rachael Van Cleave. “We are all relieved that this house will be gone and that this community can make a fresh start.”

If you live near the home, you will be given the choce to leave your home during the demolition and burn operation. The fire will burn hot and smoke will be visible, according to fire officials.

“We will be managing the operation, working with a contracted demolition property and other agencies, to ensure it is done in the safest way and with the least impact to residents as possible,” said South Jordan Fire Chief Chris Dawson. “We will be offering specialized fans to the immediate neighbors that will keep the smoke from the fire out of their homes. We have been working with the DEQ and the Salt Lake County Health Department to ensure the safety and healthy air quality for our residents.”

Businesses in the area do not need to be evacuated and the City says it has a traffic plan to minimize any impacts to traffic during the demolition.

According to the City of South Jordan, once the operation is complete, the homeowner will decide what happens with the property going forward.