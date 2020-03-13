South Jordan follows state and county guidelines in response to COVID-19 concerns

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) — Following a press conference held by the state of Utah on March 12, South Jordan City will be issuing guidelines on how to respond to the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

These guidelines will go into effect on Monday, March 16th and will last for two weeks. Following that point, the state will re-evaluate those recommendations. South Jordan will follow the State and County’s leads on following these recommendations, which include:

No gatherings of more than 100 healthy people. Those who are sick should stay home.

People who are 60 years of age or older or have a compromised immune system should avoid gatherings of 20 or more people.

When possible, employers should encourage employees to work from home.

The South Jordan Community Center will be closed through March 30 starting on March 12.

However, Salt Lake County will provide bag lunches to seniors who require that service. Seniors can sign up to receive bag lunches by calling (801) 446-4357 and can pick up the bag lunches at the South Jordan Community Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Visit South Jordan’s website for updates and closures on facilities, events, and city services due to coronavirus.

