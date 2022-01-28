South Jordan car thieves still at large after police pursuit

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two grand theft auto suspects are still at large after leading police on a chase on Friday.

South Jordan Police say the stolen car was first spotted on 106 S near the I-15 overpass in South Jordan.

When authorities tried pulling the car over, the two suspects drove away, leading police on a pursuit. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, continuing through to Taylorsville.

Police say the suspects eventually crash the car into another vehicle near 4000 South 1300 West before fleeing on foot.

The car that was hit left minor injuries to the driver.

The car theft suspects escaped and police are still searching for them.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.