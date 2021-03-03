South Entrance fire called ‘out’ at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, UT – Fire Management Officials at Zion National Park declared the South Entrance Fire “out” on March 3, 2021.

Fire officials say the human-caused wildland fire burned four and a half acres on the afternoon of February 24, 2021. The fire burned near the South Campground and entrance of Zion National Park in Springdale and was one of several human-caused fire starts over the past week in Southern Utah.

Officials are asking visitors to remember that conditions are dry in the low elevations.

While it is early in the year for wildland fires, officials say conditions were ripe for fire spread on February 24th.

Winds were gusting to 20+ miles per hour and officials added that the relative humidity was below 10%. This winter has been abnormally dry in the low elevations of Washington and Kane Counties, Utah.

Fortunately, Zion National Park had conducted a Prescribed Fire in the South Campground on February 11th. Officials say the purpose of the prescribed burn was to reduce hazardous fuels help with wildland fire mitigation.

The South Entrance wildfire spread into the prescribed fire project area, which slowed the progression of the wildfire and helped in suppression efforts.

The National Park Service says they routinely use mechanical fuel reduction and prescribed fire projects to protect visitors, staff, and others at risk.

Officials added that this is the fifth time in the last three years that a fuels treatment project in Zion Canyon has slowed, or completely stopped a wildland fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.