SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ann Bardsley, Director of Public Relations for the Salt Lake City-based Sorenson Communications, LLC., has released a statement on the accident that left ten employees injured on Friday, April 8.

Bardsley states they are devastated about the incident, which involved a collision between two cars, sending one into the Sorenson group which had gathered near a food truck.

The injured employees were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals and treated for varying degrees of serious injuries.

Sorenson, a company that offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, “immediately drew upon its resources to dispatch sign language interpreters to the crime scene and to the hospitals.”

Bardley states, “A Certified Deaf Interpreter was made available to further support Deaf employees’ communication needs. Sorenson contacted the families of injured employees to offer support and will continue to provide hospitalized Deaf patients with sign language interpreters, and with supportive resources, including counseling services through the company’s Employee Assistance program.”

Sorenson CEO, Jorge Rodriguez, is flying to Austin to visit injured employees, according to the statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts are with those in the Sorenson family who sustained injuries and with those impacted by the event,” said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez. “We continue to support them on their road to recovery and healing.”

Sorenson is the leading provider of accessible communication services for people who are Deaf and hard-of-hearing.