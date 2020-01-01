Son of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ creator dies after ski accident in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The son of the creator of “Orange Is The New Black” and “Weeds” died in a skiing accident in Park City on New Year’s Eve, according to a TMZ article.

Charlie Noxon, 20, fell while skiing on New Year’s Eve and required immediate medical attention. The University of Utah Medivac Unit dispatched a helicopter, which took Noxon to a nearby hospital.

Noxon was later pronounced dead. He was in Park City with his father and two siblings at the time of the accident.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in a statement to ABC4 News.

Noxon appeared in an episode of “Weeds” in 2008. There are currently no other details available about the nature of Noxon’s death. An autopsy has not yet been performed.

Click here to read the full story.

What others are clicking on: