Son killed, father in serious condition after Iron County crash

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead and another man is in serious condition after a crash in Iron County early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers responded to a reported crash in the area of milepost 71 on I-15 around 6:59 a.m.

According to UHP, two men, a father and son, were inside a Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on I-15 when their truck drifted off the left side of the road.

The father, who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, corrected back onto the roadway, causing the truck to roll off the west side of the interstate.

The truck came to rest between I-15 and Oldway High 91.

The passenger, the son of the driver, was unfortunately killed in the crash.

Once troopers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the driver, who said the truck had been there since around 2:00 a.m.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

UHP said the crash was not visible to drivers passing by until daylight.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.